Texas felon arrested in Natchitoches Parish with infant in the vehicle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Marshall, Texas felon was arrested on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on I-19 in Natchitoches Parish.
NPSO deputies pulled over a Ford Escape just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 for going 98 miles per hour in a 75 mph speed zone.
The driver was identified as Trevian D. Leary, 24, of Marshall, Texas.
Deputies say they smelled a strong marijuana smoke odor as Leary told them he did not have a driver’s license.
A woman and a 10-month old infant were also in the vehicle.
A LSP/NCIC Drivers License/Criminal History Background Check revealed that Leary was wanted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a parole violation. Leary was convicted of a felony narcotics offense in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years probation.
Leary told deputies he has smoked marijuana approximately one hour earlier while in Texas.
Leary was placed under arrest on the outstanding Texas Probation Warrant.
During a search of a diaper bag on the rear seat near the infant, deputies seized a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, approximately 32-grams of suspected marijuana, weighing scales, a partially burned suspected marijuana joint and other drug paraphernalia.
When asked where he got the firearm, Leary told deputies, “off the streets”.
Leary was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Texas warrant for parole violation
- possession of marijuana
- possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
- possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony
- illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under the age of 17
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Leary remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention awaiting bond on Natchitoches Parish charges then extradition to the State of Texas.
