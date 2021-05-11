Smith County authorities search for 2 suspects after shooting report

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects involved in a suspected shooting.
An injured man showed up at a home in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue saying he had been shot, according to Smith County Sheriff PIO, Larry Christian. Emergency crews have been sent to the location.
An orange Camaro is the possible suspect vehicle and possibly two suspects were inside that vehicle, according to Christian.
The sheriff’s office is currently searching for the vehicle and the Tyler Police Department is assisting with the search inside Tyler city limits.
No other information is available at this time.
