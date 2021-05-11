SFA softball battle tested as they enter postseason play

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA softball team will be looking to claim one final Southland Conference Tournament Championship this week in Lousiana.
The Ladyjacks will enter the event at the overall No.1 seed. The team will get a double bye in the double elmination round and will not play until Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
”Our team is consistent,” Head Softball Coach Nicole Dickson said. “We have won every series. You have seen teams go up and down facing different opponents week to week. I do not know who will come out on top every game. all I know is we have to go in confident and work hard. have good energy and make sure we make adjustments. "
The team went 34-10 on the year and 25-2 in conference play. The team has seen plenty of tough competition and they are hoping it pays off this upcoming week.
“It shows that whoever is the most mentally tough gets the job done,” Gabby Garcia said. “In those situations it is good for us to keep pushing and work together even though we are tired. "
The team will enter the postseason with Dickson getting the SLC Coach of the Year, Shaylon Govan being named the SLC Hitter of the Year and pitcher Kassidy Wilbur picking up both the SLC Pitcher of the Year and SLC Player of the Year honors.
<”I think our chemistry sets us apart from other teams,” Wilbur said. “We just bond so well together and we know everyone will get the job done on the field and in the dugout. “
