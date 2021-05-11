Rep. Bell bill on purging dead from voter rolls passes in Senate committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has been approved in the Texas Senate phase.
HB 1264, authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney) was considered by the Senate Committee on State Affairs on Thursday. The passed the bill on a 7-0 vote and will be placed on the uncontested calendar for the Senate, mean it can be voted on without discussion.
Under current law, there is no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.