East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few more showers and / or thundershowers will remain in the forecast through the night tonight, but certainly not the coverage we saw this afternoon and early this evening. Flash Flood Watches will remain in effect until 7 AM Wednesday morning for a portion of our area. We could still see a few showers and/or thundershowers early on Wednesday, but by the afternoon, most of the heavier rain will end and finally it should be over with by late afternoon. Thursday through Saturday look to be very nice days. More rain creeps into the forecast late on Sunday and continues into the middle part of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly cool/mild through Friday, then we start warming up a bit, especially during the morning hours...but still not too bad. We get back into the 80s on Saturday and remain there through mid-week.