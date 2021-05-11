East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms from overnight are coming to an end this morning, but more activity is expected to develop later today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning and will warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as midday for some places and a bit more likely into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall is a possibility and a flash flood watch is in effect until early Wednesday morning. Rain chances taper off during the day tomorrow and clouds begin to clear on Thursday. Sunshine will return for the end of the week with temperatures warming back into the 80s by the weekend. More rain chances will be on the way for early next week.