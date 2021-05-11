Lufkin police release ID of shooting victim

The shooting happened on Ford Chapel Road. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 1:38 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have identified the victim from a shooting Monday evening.

Police report the victim, Alex “AJ” Alexander, 31, is from Louisiana but has been living in Lufkin.

At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road after Alexander’s girlfriend found him shot to death in his home.

Police said though the shooter is at large, they do not believe there is a public threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

