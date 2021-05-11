Lubbock VFW honors family of World War II gunner who went MIA in 1941

“It means that the community cares. It’s been said that a soldier truly dies when he’s forgotten, and today, we told the family that our promise and vow is never to forget. So it meant the world to them. I can see it in their eyes as each of the elements of our program got better and better, and it climaxed when we gave them, when we presented that shadowbox with the flag and his medals. They’ve been waiting for that for years,” Guerrero said.