Longview non-profit helping community members secure SNAP benefits

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There are plenty of programs out there to help those in need, but some people don’t have the means or know exactly what to do to receive benefits. However, a Longview nonprofit has just started a program to help those who are falling through the cracks.
Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and client Glenda Forbus discussed some of Glenda’s duties since Glenda is also a volunteer at the Dream Center.
“Well, I’m on a fixed income on disability. And prices of everything go up, except for my income. And I found it through the church, and I was a client first then a volunteer, so I’ve been both for six years,” Glenda said.
She helps out in the food pantry sorting household items and is happy to see a new program that helps clients receive SNAP benefits.
“It’s a program we’re running through the East Texas Food Bank, and it’s by appointment only. But we would love to reach out and help those that need the additional assistance,” Shonna said.
The Dream Center application aid program is fairly new, but they help with the initial paperwork to qualify for enrollment.
“People don’t realize that if you qualify for food stamps, even if it’s some minimal amount that you are receiving, it opens up the doors to receive other assistance,” Shonna said.
Shannon said it can get the ball rolling for services like “Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP for children.”
Shonna said they know the application process can be difficult.
“We have people that manage that very well and help them through the process. So we’d love to grow that program and let people know that we’re receiving applications now,” Shonna said.
They have a thrift store but don’t sell donated clothes. Those, and donated food are for clients from all over East Texas. But their goal for applications is 40 per month.
“It’s just about getting the word out and letting people know that we’re processing those applications and to connect with us, so we can help them,” Shonna said.
The Dream Center wants to remind anyone needing help with the SNAP application process to first set up an appointment by calling (903) 238-6209.
