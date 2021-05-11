Local businesses see high demand for Pokémon cards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The popular card game, Pokémon, has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to YouTube streamers going viral from opening packs online.
This leads to big chains like Target and Walmart selling out of the card game. Small vendors, like Game Crave, are also selling out of the product. According to Game Crave general manager Corey McLendon, as soon as they get in more cards they immediately sell out. McLendon says they have seen a 30 to 35 percent increase in Pokémon sales.
