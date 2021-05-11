East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Numerous showers/thunderstorms are likely across East Texas for the remainder of the day today. Later his evening, the storms are expected to move over the southern 1/2 of East Texas before ending early tomorrow morning. Some of these storms are likely to become strong/severe, so please remain Weather Alert. Very gusty winds, very heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning is certainly possible/likely. Flash Flood Watches will remain in effect until 7 AM Wednesday morning for all of our area. Rainfall totals of over 2″ will be possible, if not likely, in many areas, causing flash flooding. Please, never drive your vehicles onto flooded roadways. This heavy rain will begin to taper off overnight, then end mid-day on Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday look to be very nice days. More rain creeps into the forecast late on Sunday and continues into the middle part of next week.