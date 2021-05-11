East Texas girls win UIL golf titles

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two girls from East Texas are bringing home top honors from the UIL Golf Championships.
In the 2A classification, Mia Nixon of Martins Mill won first place with a total of 104 strokes over 27 holes. The event was cut short due to weather.
In the 3A classification, Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill won first place. She finished her two rounds with a score of 154, winning by just one stroke.
Boys teams will compete at state May 17-18.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.