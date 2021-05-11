Donald Trump endorses Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection

Patrick chaired both of Trump’s campaigns in Texas, but he has had to deal with some heat from within his own party lately. After the state House passed a bill last month allowing the permitless carry of handguns, Patrick faced pressure to get it through the Senate despite initially saying the votes were not there. He found an avenue, and the Senate passed the House bill last week — but not before adding amendments that have concerned some backers that the proposal could die on procedural grounds.