Crash blocking part of intersection at Fairmont and Toler Road in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash is blocking part of the intersection at Fairmont and Toler Road in Longview.
Police said a Range Rover was going westbound on Fairmont when a Toyota 4-runner also came through the intersection and was T-boned by the Range Rover. That vehicle flipped on its side and struck another vehicle which was stopped at the intersection.
One person was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown. Police said the driver of the 4-runner will be ticketed for failure to yield.
Wrecker crews are on the scene working to clear the intersection.
