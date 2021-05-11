Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home

Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home
Police say officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man firing a gun in a home hours after being released from a hospital after a mental health evaluation. (Source: Alonzo Small)
By Associated Press | May 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 11:50 AM

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) - Police say officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man firing a gun in a home hours after being released from a hospital after a mental health evaluation.

A police statement says that officers were dispatched Sunday night to a home after receiving a report that a man refused to let a woman leave.

Police say officers took the man to a hospital for evaluation, and he was later released.

He says police shot the man Monday morning as he was firing a gun in a different home occupied by two children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.