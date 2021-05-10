WebXtra: Tree falls on house, kills woman sleeping

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died early today when a large oak tree fell into her bedroom around 2 a.m.
The incident occurred on Lafayette Street in Lufkin. 80-year-old Dorothy Davenport was asleep in her bed when the tree came crashing down into her corner bedroom, according to her son, Dan Rawls. He too was asleep in the home when the loud noise from the tree fall woke him up.
“I had never seen so much rain,” said Rawls. “My mother went quickly.”
Officers and firefighters worked together for an hour to remove the tree from the home, said Lufkin spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth, who warned residents that ground saturated with rain water can result in accidents such as this.
Copyright 2021 KTRE/KLTV. All rights reserved.