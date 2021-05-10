UPS driver saves Longview resident from burning home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department reports a UPS driver rescued a person sleeping in a burning home on Monday, May 3.
At 8:10 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to the 100 block of W. Primrose Lane seeing fire coming from the roof and finding heavy smoke and fire in the attic.
There was one person at home at the time of the fire. According to the fire department’s post on social media, a UPS driver had broken the door down to the house and rescued the occupant who was asleep.
The fire is believed to have started in the wall of the laundry room and traveled into the attic.
There were no reported injuries.
The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles for a total of 21 personnel.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.