Report: Palestine man detained after shots fired spits on officer

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine man was arrested following reports of shots being fired at a residence Thursday night.
Palestine police report seeing Alexander Vasquez, 24, of Palestine, exit the back door of a residence when responding to shots fired in the 1300 block of S. Sylvan Ave. Thursday, May 6 just after 9:30 p.m.
According to police, Vasquez attempted to hide behind a fence while police commanded him to show his hands, which he refused.
Officers report seeing a black handgun sticking out of Vasquez’s pants pocket. After a brief struggle, the police gained control of Vasquez and said they discovered he had two handguns, one in each of his pant pockets.
According to police after Vasquez was detained, he spit on one of the officers and was arrested for Harassment of a Public Servant.
No one was injured relating to the original shots fired call.
