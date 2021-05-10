East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few isolated thunderstorms tonight may become severe, and if that happens, we will surely let you know. Overnight, the coverage of storms will likely diminish before increasing once again tomorrow, especially during the afternoon/evening hours. A few may be strong very early in the morning on Wednesday, then the coverage and strength will calm down. Rainfall totals between now and when the rain ends on Wednesday evening could be near 2 to 3 inches in some areas. This could cause some minor flash flooding or even more significant flooding if these areas of heavy rainfall occur over places that have already seen flooding problems. Please remain Weather Alert if/when this occurs and NEVER drive your vehicle onto a flooded roadway. Especially at night. As we head into Thursday, we are likely to see more sunshine for a few days. A few more clouds on Saturday are possible, but no rain. On Sunday, a few showers will be possible and then again on Monday of next week as we await another front on Tuesday morning. Please stay on top of the weather for the next few days as heavy rain, some pockets of hail remain possible.