Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for men accused of aggravated assault, burglary

Gonzalez is said to have gotten into an argument with his wife on Mother’s Day because she wanted to go to church. The argument escalated, and Gonzalez is accused of stabbing his wife with a screwdriver numerous times in the front and back of her body. The assault occurred in the 300 block of County Road 6108 where the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.