Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers will continue to be possible tonight, with some thunderstorms possible along and north of I-20. If we see any severe storms, the primary threat would be for hail up to the size of ping pong balls and winds 60-70mph. Temperatures tonight cool down into the 60s, but some of us have been in the 60s all afternoon. With a cold front stalled halfway through East Texas, there has been a 15° difference between our northern and southern counties. That said, keep forecast temperatures for the next few days with a grain of salt and think of them as an average.