Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers will continue to be possible tonight, with some thunderstorms possible along and north of I-20. If we see any severe storms, the primary threat would be for hail up to the size of ping pong balls and winds 60-70mph. Temperatures tonight cool down into the 60s, but some of us have been in the 60s all afternoon. With a cold front stalled halfway through East Texas, there has been a 15° difference between our northern and southern counties. That said, keep forecast temperatures for the next few days with a grain of salt and think of them as an average.
We will hold onto rain and storm chances through the night into tomorrow and Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon/evening, rain chances are down to 20%. Thursday will start off with some clouds, but we’ll be looking at a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy conditions heading into the weekend with highs on Friday in the upper 70s, and 80s for Saturday. Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday and sticks around into next Tuesday.
