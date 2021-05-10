Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Gloomy conditions today with clouds and fog in some areas. Scattered showers possible for much of the day before more widespread showers could be possible tonight. Highs today in the upper 60s, low 70s. With a cold front stalled over East Texas there will be a significant difference between temperatures to the north vs the south. That said, take forecasted numbers as a ballpark number as I’ve tried to shoot down the middle.
We hold onto the rain chances through Wednesday, with storms looking possible again on Tuesday and showers on Wednesday. I think by Thursday we’re looking at mostly sunny skies and no rain in the forecast again until Sunday. Temperatures on the cooler side the next few days as well, but 80s back in the forecast by Saturday.
