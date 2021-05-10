Midnight shooting in Marshall leaves 1 dead on Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A midnight shooting in Marshall on Sunday left one man dead and the suspect on the run.
According to a statement by the Marshall Police Department, a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, Marshall Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a shooting incident at a Wendy’s restaurant located on East End Blvd. North in Marshall. Responding officers located a black Honda sedan with the front passenger door open near the dumpsters. There was one individual partially in the vehicle and two individuals seated next to the dumpster.
The male subject found inside the vehicle, identified as Julius Smith, 30 of Marshall, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marshall Police Department has not made an arrest at this time after consulting with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. The occupants of the vehicle are cooperating with investigators, the statement said.
While the investigation is ongoing, police as asking for anyone with additional information to contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for their evaluation.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.