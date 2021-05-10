Marshall ISD no longer requiring masks on campus, at events

At the time, MISD continued the face mask requirement due to quarantine guidelines established by the CDC and recommended by the Texas Education Agency regarding those in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19. The district also felt it necessary to allow ample time for staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wished to do so, while also monitoring the district’s COVID-19 cases and quarantines. Two months later, after a continuing review of the data related to COVID-19 in the district, district administration says they have decided to lift the local mask requirement and make it optional for the last three weeks of the school year, beginning Tuesday.