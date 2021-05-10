Lufkin PD identifies man who died in fatal Sunday morning crash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 3:17 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday morning’s single-vehicle rollover in Lufkin.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Lufkin police officers were dispatched to the scene in the 4200 block of North Medford Drive (Loop 287) under the U.S. Highway 59 bridge. Jose Diaz, 21, of Lufkin, had apparently flipped his pickup end-over-end multiple times. Diaz, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and later declared dead at the scene.

A wrecker hauls away the white pickup that was involved in a rollover wreck off the Lufkin loop Sunday morning. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
It is currently unknown what caused Diaz to veer off the road.

