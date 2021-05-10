UPDATE: Longview police report missing man found

Updated 5/10/21 at 4:53 p.m.
UPDATE: McNealy has been reported as found.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person, 74-year-old Donald McNealy.
McNealy is a black male, approximately 6′2″ tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, with a grey beard and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and red pants. McNealy was last seen on Thursday, April 29 South Longview near Interstate 20.
Police are asking for anyone with information on McNealy’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
