Longview ISD offering Pfizer vaccine for students 12 and older

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Independent School District is partnering with the Texas Department of State Health Services to host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, now including those age 12 and older.
Today the Food and Drug Administration expanded the eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to children age 12 to 15 years old, and Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said those 12 and older, from any school district, are welcome.
The free vaccination clinic will take place on Wednesday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Longview High School and is voluntary. Students will need to have a legal guardian with them for the first vaccine dose. The clinic is open to Longview ISD students and those in surrounding districts who wish to get vaccinated.
Wilcox said they want to make this available to those who want to get it so students, family and staff are safe.
“Our priority is to protect our staff and to do that we have to to protect our students. So that’s why when the 12-year-olds open up we are encouraging any parent, within driving range, to come in here and get their child vaccinated,” Wilcox said.
Longview ISD says to be on the lookout for a registration link in the upcoming days.
