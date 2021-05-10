Lindale woman dies after crash on Toll-49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale woman died after hitting the guardrail on Toll-49, Sunday.
At 3:42 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Toll-49, approximately 1.5 miles west of the city of Lindale in Smith County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Toll-49 when the vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled down a concrete embankment.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christi Kay Gross, 60, of Lindale. Gross was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
