Gov. Abbott reappoints state representative from Hillister to Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

Joan Huffman of Houston serves as the State Senator for District 17. Senator Huffman is Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, Chair of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence, Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, and is a senior member of the Senate Committee on Finance, the Senate Committee on Administration, and the Legislative Budget Board. Senator Huffman previously served as Chief Felony Prosecutor, Special Crimes Gang Prosecutor, and Legal Counsel to the Organized Crime Narcotics Task Force for the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Prior to her election to the Texas Senate, she was twice elected as Judge of the 183rd Criminal District Court in Harris County. Huffman received a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.