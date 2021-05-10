Former state Sen. Don Huffines announces he’ll challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in GOP primary

Former state Sen. Don Huffines announces he’ll challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in GOP primary
Former Republican state Sen. Don Huffines says he will challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. (Source: Foto de archivo)
By Associated Press | May 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 12:38 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Former Republican state Sen. Don Huffines says he will challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022.

The announcement Monday comes after Huffines spent the past year criticizing Abbott’s handling of the pandemic and rallying with conservative activists.

Huffines is a businessman who served one term in the Texas Senate before losing his seat in 2018 to Democrat Nathan Johnson.

A Democratic challenger to Abbott next year has yet to emerge

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.