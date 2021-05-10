Ex-Texas officer indicted after man pepper sprayed by police

A former North Texas police officer has been indicted for his role in arresting and pepper spraying a man after he filmed his son’s encounter with police. (Source: Keller Police Department)
By Associated Press | May 10, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 12:58 PM

KELLER, Texas (AP) - A former North Texas police officer has been indicted for his role in arresting and pepper spraying a man after he filmed his son’s encounter with police.  

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Friday ex-Keller Police Sgt. Blake Shimanek is facing a charge of official oppression, a misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail.

Court records did not list an attorney for Shimanek.  Bodycam footage shows Marco Puente being pepper-sprayed and arrested on Aug. 15, 2020 after he filmed his son’s interaction with Shimanek following a traffic stop.

Shimanek claimed Marco Puente blocked a roadway, but a subsequent investigation found Puente did nothing wrong.

