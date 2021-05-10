East coast gas pipeline cyberattack could affect East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cyberattack forced the Colonial Pipeline serving the U.S. East Coast to go offline Friday halting operations and causing a bottleneck in the supply chain. KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy to find out what repercussions the shutdown could have on East Texans.
De Haan said that refinery production in Texas could be forced to slow down as a result of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. Stopping the supply to the east coast will cause a bottleneck with more surplus gas than Texas storage tanks could hold.
The eastern states receiving their supply from the pipeline may see shortages and prices could rise, where Texas could possibly see lower prices because of the surplus.
