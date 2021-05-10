2 children, 2 adults killed in Smith County wreck

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Genous Lee Jackson, 44, of Longview. Jackson was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington was pronounced at the scene. A three year-old male and a five year-old male were pronounced at the scene. Porter and the two children were taken to Lighthouse Mortuary.