2 children, 2 adults killed in Smith County wreck

SMITH COUNTY, Texas - At 4:43 yesterday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-31, approximately eight miles west of the city of Kilgore in Smith County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on SH-31, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and struck a 2007 Cadillac DTS head-on.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Marcellia Jones, 36, of Henderson. Jones was pronounced at the scene by Judge James Meredith and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Genous Lee Jackson, 44, of Longview. Jackson was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington was pronounced at the scene. A three year-old male and a five year-old male were pronounced at the scene. Porter and the two children were taken to Lighthouse Mortuary.