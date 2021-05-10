Angler of the Year team announced at Ultimate High School Fishing Classic on Lake Bob Sandlin

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Plano Marine of East Texas sponsored the Ultimate High School Fishing tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on Saturday, May 8.
Teams were on the water waiting to start the tournament around 6 a.m. Fishing wrapped up around 2 Saturday afternoon with weigh-in starting at 2:15.
This is the championship tournament for 2020-2021. At the weigh-in, awards and scholarships were given out, and the winning team received a 2021 Skeeter ZX 150 boat.
The high school students competing in the tournament were from multiple Texas schools, including Jefferson ISD, Pleasant Grove ISD, Hallsville ISD, Queen City ISD and Timpsom ISD, just to name a few.
Each team consists of two high school anglers and a boat captain.
The winning Angler of the Year team was Will Mabus and Dylan Sorrells from Highland Park High School. They walked away with championship jackets, a $10,000 scholarship and a brand new boat.
Information on the teams and results can be found on the Ultimate High School Fishing Tournament Facebook page or website.
