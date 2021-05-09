10-year-old boy hit by car while crossing Lufkin’s Chestnut Street with Mother’s Day gift

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - This morning we worked an accident in which a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing Chestnut Street from buying a Mother’s Day gift.
The accident happened at 8:55 a.m. when the boy was side-swiped in the outside lane by a northbound Chevy Malibu in the 600 block of Chestnut Street.
The driver of the Malibu told officers he did not see the boy until it was too late.
The boy said he had snuck out of his nearby home to buy his mom a Mother’s Day gift at Dollar General in Chestnut Village. The boy had made his purchase – a card and box of candy – and was crossing the street to go home when the accident occurred.
The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man. We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well.