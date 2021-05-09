Thousands of East Texans without power in wake of Sunday’s storms

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - As a storm system moves through the Deep East Texas area, thousands of people are already dealing with power outages.
According to the outage map on the Oncor website, the lion’s share of the company’s power outages is in Nacogdoches County, which had 5,171 as of about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Oncor’s outages also include 102 in Anderson County, 27 in Angelina County, 97 in Cherokee County, one in Smith County, and one in Van Zandt County.
The Southwestern Electric Power Company is reporting about 155 power outages. Their outages include 147 in Shelby County, five in Rusk County, and less than five in Panola County.
The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative is reporting 722 power outages in Cherokee County, and the Houston County Electric Cooperative is reporting 374 power outages with many those in the Grapeland area.
The Wood County Electric Cooperative and the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative are not reporting any power outages at this time.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.