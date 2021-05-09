Sunday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night as strong to severe storms will be likely along and ahead of our next cold front that is slated to move through the area later in the day. Damaging winds and quarter-golf ball sized hail will be the main severe threat within this set up. An isolated quick spin-up tornado is not out of the question, but for now the tornado threat remains low. Spotty showers and thundershowers have already begun to develop across East Texas early this afternoon, and storm coverage is expected to dramatically increase throughout the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours for East Texas as the front dips south through the area. Our cold front will clear all of East Texas by late Monday morning before stalling close to the Texas coastline. This will lead to another extended period of unsettled weather as scattered showers and scattered storms will remain in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week before skies finally dry out on Thursday. Widespread flooding does not appear to be an issue for now.. but some areas in Deep East Texas could see anywhere from 2.00″-6.00″ of rain by Wednesday night, and low lying, poor drainage areas will likely be affected to some extent. Folks, please be weather alert today and be sure to keep those phones charged! We’ll keep you updated.