‘Queen of the South’ Replacement Sale held to boost cattle ranks

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A special cattle replacement sale happened in Crockett Saturday.
From ranch horses, bulls and female cows, The Queens of South Spring Replacement Sale took place at East Texas Livestock in Crockett.
“It’s to help people market their cattle that might not necessarily have a lot of cattle,” Blaine Weiterman said. “It gives the people who don’t want to go to one ranch to look at certain cattle, they can come here and see a lot of different breeds. They have a lot of options.”
The sale was put on by Weiterman Cattle Sales. Weiterman said the replacement market is a hot topic in the industry due to cattle starting to show their age after drought/weather-related issues and ranchers having to find replacements for them.
“These replacements they’re meant go back into the pasture and reproduce to either to make more replacements or for feeder cattle,” Weiterman said.
“We have gotten rains in the last few weeks that have really helped rebuild a lot of these cow herds that have had to sell out due to some drought and weather issues over the last two years,” Stalwart Ranches General Manager Bill Cawley said.
Cawley said they had 50 heads of cattle in the sale Saturday.
“This is our first time in 30 years to offer cattle at public auction,” Cawley said.
Cawley said this sale presents a venue to show off replacement cattle from the area to those not just here in East Texas but to thousands more online.
“Blaine and his group have really made this a top-notch replacement female sale for people from around the state and other states to come in to get their replacement females,” Cawley said. “Even if they don’t come to the sale or something came up that they could not attend and they saw it online or on Facebook, they may think, ‘I believe I want to call that person and go to their ranch and look.’”
