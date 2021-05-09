Man dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck off Lufkin loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred off Loop 287 in Lufkin early Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Lufkin Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 4200 block of North Medford Drive (Loop 287) under the U.S. Highway 59 bridge at 4:24 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found a white Chevrolet pickup on its roof.
The driver had been partially ejected, and he was not breathing, the Facebook post stated.
“It appears the man was northbound on Loop 287 when he left the road just before the U.S. 59 north exit,” the Facebook post stated. “His truck then flipped end over end several times before coming to rest on its roof. The man was not wearing a seat belt.”
According to the Facebook post, the man was pronounced dead at the scene after a lengthy extrication by the Lufkin Fire Department.
We will release his name tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family,” the Facebook post stated. “Please keep the man’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.