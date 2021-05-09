4 Henderson County fire departments extinguish Log Cabin house fire

LOG CABIN, Texas (KLTV) - Several Cedar Creek area fire departments joined forces to battle a house fire in Log Cabin Saturday night.
According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, the Log Cabin Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from other Henderson County fire departments regarding a structure fire.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded with two fire engines, a tanker, a brush truck, and the PSFR chief. The Malakoff and Eustace volunteer fire departments also sent fire crews to help fight the fire.
UT Health EMS was also on scene, and they treated one firefighter for some minor heat-related issues, the Facebook post stated. There were no other injuries.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the Facebook post stated.
