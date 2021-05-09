East Texas police chief helps reopen animal rescue shelter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For more than a decade, an East Texas city had recurring problems with ‘stray and dumped’ dogs in their neighborhoods, and no animal control or pound to work with.
Police in Hawkins took it upon to themselves to remedy that situation, and give the dogs a ‘second chance’ at a happy home.
For years small out of the way roads in Hawkins had become a dumping ground for abandoned and neglected dogs.
“There were so many calls and so many dogs running around, and skinny and abused and scared. There were so many dogs dropped off in town,” says Hawkins police chief Manfred Gilow.
There was no animal control, or even a working pound at the time.
But when Gilow took the job, he immediately set to fix that problem.
“We in the first 2 months when I was chief, we got this dog pound back up and running. I’m going to make this an animal rescue,” he said.
Volunteers helped get the building back into shape, then they began bringing the dogs in.
“I’m going to take this on as the chief. We take care of them and get them adopted out. This is a non-kill shelter,” the chief says.
With some help from the city and volunteers, the program almost immediately became a success. Giving the dogs a second chance.
“One of them, she was adopted by me. She was nothing but bones and ribs,” Manfred says.
Not only rescuing the dogs from the streets, but rescuing them from elderly owners who could no longer care for them.
“There was one house where the man had 86 dogs. SPCA and another lady, with their help we got all of them adopted out. Without the volunteers we couldn’t have got it done, it’s amazing the positive response. If people have a dogs they need to take care of these dogs. They’re family members,” Gilow says.
Feed and vet care for the dogs is paid for by public donations to the ‘Hawkins Animal Rescue Shelter’.
You can learn more about it by going to their Facebook page.
