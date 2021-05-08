Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was thankfully a quiet but breezy first half of the weekend as temperatures climbed into the middle to upper 80s throughout the area. Our dry streak unfortunately will end come tomorrow (Mother’s Day) and a cold front will bring the threat of severe storms back to East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night as strong to severe storms will be likely along and ahead of our next cold front that is slated to move through the area later in the day. Damaging winds and quarter sized hail will be the main severe threat within this set up. An isolated quick spin-up tornado is not out of the question, but for now the tornado threat remains low. Tomorrow will start off cloudy and humid with a few spotty showers and areas of drizzle possible. As we head later into the day, spotty showers and thundershowers will begin to develop during the first half of the afternoon before storm coverage dramatically increases throughout the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours for East Texas as the front dips south of the Red River. Our cold front will likely clear all of East Texas early Monday morning before stalling close to the Texas coastline. This will lead to another extended period of unsettled weather as scattered showers and isolated storms will remain in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week before skies finally dry out on Thursday. Folks, please be weather alert this weekend and continue to monitor for updates to the forecast. We’ll keep you updated.