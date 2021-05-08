Nacogdoches confident with spring season improvements

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are using this spring season to get in work they missed last spring due to COVID-19.
The team is coming off of a 5-5 season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs. The team’s record might have been at .500 but there was improvement in the second season under coach Darren Allmen.
“Late last year we ramped up our tackling and overall ability to play the game,” quarterback Gus Smith said. “We took that next step and we will take that next step to the beginning of this season which I think will be good. "
The team will have some holes to fill. The biggest will be on the offensive line and in the secondary.
“Those two are concerning anyways but when you have you or inexperience it becomes your focus,” Allman said.
The players have bought in to the system and more players have been participating this year in the spring then the first spring practice season Allmen had two years ago.
“I feel good since we are getting the spring ball I fell like we will have the knowledge to go into games more prepared,” running back Braylon Ratcliff said. “Since we are more in the process I think this will be a great season.”
The Dragons will open up the season on August 27 at Kilgore.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.