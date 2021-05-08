More medals come home to East Texas after day 2 of UIL state track meet

More medals come home to East Texas after day 2 of UIL state track meet
. (Source: .)
By Caleb Beames | May 8, 2021 at 12:58 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:58 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over three dozen medals have been handed out to East Texas student athletes over the first two days of the UIL Track and Field State meet.

Here are the day 2 winners:

2A Field Events

Jeremiah Steph, Beckville -  Pole Vault 2nd

Victoria Byrd, Joaquin – Long Jump 3rd

Michael Jitjaeng, Big Sandy – Discus Throw 1st place,

Hunter Murphy, West Sabine – High Jump 3rd place

Sa’Niya Fowler, Cushing – Shot Put 1st place

JaToryia Barnes, San Augustine, Long Jump 1st place

2A Running Events

Timpson (Trey Davis, Teo Tejero, Ja’voskieon Howard, Dajuan Tutt) – 4X100 1st place

Walker Reeves, Douglass – 3200 M Run 3rd place

Victoria Byrd, Joaquin, 100 M Dash 1st place, 200 M Dash 1st place

5A Field Events

Claire Bybee, Sulphur Springs – Pole Vault 3rd place

5A Running events

Longview (Dekalon Taylor, Lancetravon Freeman, Jalen Hale, Ty’monyahe Abney) 4X100 Relay 2nd place

Longview (Lancetravon Freeman, Zakyire Moon, Ty’monyahe Abney, Dekalon Taylor) 4X200 Relay 3rd place

Ty’monyahe Abney, Longview – 200 M Dash 2nd place

Wheelchair Division

Kesean Paire, Woodville – Shot put 1st place

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.