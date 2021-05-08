Mark In Texas History: W.E. Mays property once housed newspaper office, theater

Mark in Texas History: W.E. Mays property
By Mark Scirto | May 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:37 PM

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - In today’s Mark in Texas History, we learn about a downtown staple in Crockett.

This brick building in downtown Crockett sits on East Goliad (GO-lee-ad) Street. Alabama native William Elbert Mayes came to the area in 1856, fresh off service in the Civil War.

W.E. Mays property historical marker.
W.E. Mays property historical marker. (Source: KLTV)

Mayes became a successful businessman in banking, real estate, construction and retail. By 1893, he owned this structure. They housed a newspaper and theater, among other businesses.

While the building is vacant today, it serves as a reminder of Mayes’ contributions to the growth of Crockett.

The W.E. Mayes property received the historical marker designation in 1983.

W.E. Mays property historical marker.
W.E. Mays property historical marker. (Source: KLTV)

Those curious to have a look at the W.E. Mayes property, it is located on the 500 block of East Goliad Street in Crockett.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.