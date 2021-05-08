Mark In Texas History: W.E. Mays property once housed newspaper office, theater

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - In today’s Mark in Texas History, we learn about a downtown staple in Crockett.
This brick building in downtown Crockett sits on East Goliad (GO-lee-ad) Street. Alabama native William Elbert Mayes came to the area in 1856, fresh off service in the Civil War.
Mayes became a successful businessman in banking, real estate, construction and retail. By 1893, he owned this structure. They housed a newspaper and theater, among other businesses.
While the building is vacant today, it serves as a reminder of Mayes’ contributions to the growth of Crockett.
The W.E. Mayes property received the historical marker designation in 1983.
Those curious to have a look at the W.E. Mayes property, it is located on the 500 block of East Goliad Street in Crockett.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.