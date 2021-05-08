Kilgore flower shop adjusts to nationwide flower shortage during Mother’s Day rush

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) -As the Mother’s Day rush comes to a close Linda Watkins at Amazing Grace Floral & Design can breathe a sigh relief.
The week of Mother’s Day has been a difficult one not only because of flowers being a popular gift but also because of a nationwide flower shortage. In order to meet demand for the week of Mother’s Day, Watkins had to order her flowers back in March. She says the shortage is due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the flowers they can get nation and worldwide as well as a nasty winter.
“There is certain plants that we are not even able to get and when we can just very scarcely or rare that we can get specific popular plants,” said Watkins.
This has caused problems especially around holidays like Mother’s Day where flowers are a popular choice. She has to switch up the way they have done things in order to fully satisfy the demand and not let any customers down.
“Now we have to ask for a second choice or a third choice just due to the fact that we may not be able to get that particular flower that they like or is their favorite flower or color,” said Watkins.
With prom and graduations also on the horizon, she encourages clients to call and plan in advance so that they can get the flower they want. Watkins expects to see a little more of an ease when summer comes because more states are starting to open up again. She doesn’t believe things will go fully back to normal until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
