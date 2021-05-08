ETBU Baseball, softball pick up big wins Saturday

Our team has been willing to step up and do big things this season. We have had a ton of depth and had some key players get hurt earlier in the year and they have stepped up to fill those positions. This is has been a unique year for everybody but one of the exciting things was there was a lot of good ball playing in the ASC this year and we had a ton of great teams. I felt going into this weekend everybody thought it could be anybody’s ball game. Our team played well this weekend and did what they needed to do each game to get us into a position to win,” said head coach Janae Shirley in a release from the school.