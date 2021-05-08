ETBU Baseball, softball pick up big wins Saturday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Baptist baseball and softball programs picked up major wins on Saturday.
The softball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Maty Hardin Baylor 14-3 in the ASC Championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers improved to 30-5 on the year and it was their second straight conference title. They now have 10 in program history.
Our team has been willing to step up and do big things this season. We have had a ton of depth and had some key players get hurt earlier in the year and they have stepped up to fill those positions. This is has been a unique year for everybody but one of the exciting things was there was a lot of good ball playing in the ASC this year and we had a ton of great teams. I felt going into this weekend everybody thought it could be anybody’s ball game. Our team played well this weekend and did what they needed to do each game to get us into a position to win,” said head coach Janae Shirley in a release from the school.
ETBU will now wait and see who they will face in the upcoming NCAA regional tournament in two weeks hosted in Marshall, Texas.
On the baseball side the Tigers beat Lousiana College 11-5 to secure the championship in the ASC Red Bracket. They will now advance to the Gold Bracket and face UT-Dallas next week.
