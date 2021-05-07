Wichita Falls TV tower restored, FBI still investigating vandalism

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A television tower in Wichita Falls is back up and running after being vandalized last December.
Early on the morning of December 18, an unknown suspect cut the guy wires of the tower broadcasting KERA TV’s signal.
Heavy winds sent it crashing into the ground; the wires of another tower were also cut but that one did not fall.
The FBI is investigating the crime and are offering a $5,000 dollar reward to anyone with information on these incidents.
