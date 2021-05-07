Wichita Falls TV tower restored, FBI still investigating vandalism

By KAUZ Team | May 6, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 12:20 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A television tower in Wichita Falls is back up and running after being vandalized last December.

Early on the morning of December 18, an unknown suspect cut the guy wires of the tower broadcasting KERA TV’s signal.

Heavy winds sent it crashing into the ground; the wires of another tower were also cut but that one did not fall.

The FBI is investigating the crime and are offering a $5,000 dollar reward to anyone with information on these incidents.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Dallas Field Office at (972) 559-5000 or the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 940-322-9888. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
