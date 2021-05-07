ETHBA hosts annual Longview Parade of Homes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like to get some ideas of what to do for some remodeling, or take the plunge and design a new home, well this could be the weekend to get inspired. The East Texas Home Builder’s Association is presenting their Parade of Homes in Longview.
Mark O’Rear of MKO Custom Builders and Nico Fourie, the Chair of the Parade of homes for 2021, both think since they built it, you should come.
“This house is about the newest technology and it’s also about using the absolute maximum of the view that you can get out of this house,” Fourie said.
It overlooks the Oak Forest Country Club golf course, but you do have to look past the pool.
“It’s a separate area where they can entertain people while they watch people play golf. And if you play golf like me, it might be entertaining,” Fourie said.
Large windows highlight that view, and inside there is plenty of open space for entertaining, and the Heos sound system is highly controllable.
“You can download an app on your phone and run everything from your cell phone. It’s all split, indoors, outdoors so you can separate what you want to listen to and what you don’t want to listen to,” O’Rear said.
And if want to wash up you can use:
“The floating vessel sink,” O’Rear said.
Yes it is mounted to the wall so it doesn’t touch the ground. And if you’re through with the winter wear there are pull down closet rods that’ll raise the unused to the ceiling.
And the bath tub is:
“A self cleaning tub or a self drying tub,” O’Rear said.
Yes, it’ll bubble the dirt away, and when the tub drains it blows air through tiny holes to dry the tub to help keep it clean.
And if you’re just too cold when you get out of the tub, well they thought of that too since there’s:
“A thermostat in the main room, a thermostat in the mother-in-law suite and a thermostat in the master bedroom, and they all can have different temperatures,” O’Rear said.
Yes, here, the mother-in-law has her own living area, and this one’s even equipped with a slot machine to keep her out of the casinos.
You can see all this and more at the Longview Parade of homes which runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 6 pm, and three more days the following weekend. Tickets are good for a look at nine different show homes. They are asking that visitors observe CDC guidelines.
