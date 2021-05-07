UT Tyler womens’ softball team receive LSC championship trophy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT-Tyler womens’ softball team became the first team to win a Lone Star Conference championship.
Not eligible for the national tournament they made a huge statement for the future. This is a gritty team that has chemistry.
Shelby Hughston plays UT Tyler 3rd base said “they are amazing I wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world and they are great people great softball players. And they are truly God sent.”
Mike Reed the UT Tyler softball coach said “what an amazing group you know to really, next year being the first year we can go past into the postseason that’s gonna make this group special, what they were able to accomplish in their first year to win the Lone Star, a very competitive conference I told the girls anything that we accomplish going forward in the future will be on the backs of this team.”
Coach Mike Reed has had a steady ship of improvement with this program. It’s just a matter of time before they get to showcase their skills nationally.
President of UT Tyler, Dr. Kirk Calhoun, joined the celebration saying “this has been a great day for UT Tyler celebrating the league championship.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.